Knockout City : EA et Velan Studios vous invitent à faire la fête

 La sortie du jeu de ballon chasseur nouveau genre de Velan Studios est pour bientôt. Afin de vous titiller, un peu au sujet de Knockout City, EA et Velan Studios vous invitent à faire partie de la fête. En fait, à partir du 21 mai prochain, il y aura dix jours de présentations autour du titre, vous pourrez y gagner des récompenses.

''Knockout City, the dodgeball-obsessed title from Velan Studios, is launching an in-game Block Party on May 21, a free festival-style event offering 10 straight days of nonstop party-till-you-drop content running from May 21 @ 5am PT / 8am ET to May 30 @ 5am PT / 8am ET. EA and Velan welcome all dodgebrawlers, no matter the platform, to crew up and fight for dominance in Knockout City at no cost for 10-days starting at launch! ''

EA et Velan Studios vous invitent donc à jeter un coup d'oeil sur cet horaire. Le ''Block Party''prendra fin avec le début de la saison 1 de Knockout City. C'est donc un rendez-vous à partir du 21 mai prochain, jour de lancement du titre sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Origin), Steam et Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 et aussi Xbox Series X|S via la ''backwards compatibility''. Rappelons que le jeu sera gratuit pour les membres EA Play et Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Les joueurs qui ne sont pas membres de ses services vont pouvoir faire l'essai du jeu pendant le ''Block Party'', donc pendant 10 jours. Par la suite ils pourront faire l'acquisition de Knockout City pour une vingtaine de dollars.

 

blockpartyknockout

 

-May 20th — The Night Before Knockout City Twitch stream, featuring gameplay content and live chats with the developers

-May 21st — Launch Day! (12 p.m. noon UTC)

-May 22nd — Community Crew Up kicks off with your favorite streamers inviting their communities to help them reach in-game goals to unlock prizes for their audience

-May 23rd — Start rocking custom Crew Logos, Crew Banners, and Player Icons from content creators like JonSandman, Ohmwrecker, H2ODelirious, AyChristine, Gorillaphent, and NorthernLion

-May 24th — Join the Velan Hideout: join our Discord to play rounds of Knockout City with the dev team, chat, and hang out

-May 25th — Season 1 Kickoff: Welcome to Knockout City drops with the new map, new Playlist, League Play, Season Contracts, Weekly Crew Contracts, and more!

-May 26th — Watch as community members take on the current world’s best dodgebrawl players in Round 1 of Dodge the Devs. Can they beat the best? Or will they go home crying to their mammas?

-May 27th — Once wasn’t enough—we’re coming back for Dodge the Devs: Round 2!

-May 28th — Community Tournament Day 1: We’re hosting two tournaments—one for North America, one for Europe. For both, 64 teams will enter, but only one will emerge victorious. Will it be your team?

-May 29th — On the last full day of Block Party, don’t miss Day 2 of the Community Tournament, where we’ll take the top 8 teams in both regions and whittle them down to a single winner. With a $10k prize pool for North America and a $5k prize pool for Europe, this tournament is sure to have nonstop, high-stakes dodgebrawl action.

-May 30th — Block Party ends at 12 p.m. UTC

-June 1st— Week 2 of Crew Contracts, plus the brand-new playlist KO Chaos. Each week of Season 1 brings a new Playlist, new Crew Contracts, and new items in the Brawl Shop!

