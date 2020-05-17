Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (18 au 23 mai 2020) [63599]

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (18 au 23 mai 2020)

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (18 au 23 mai 2020)
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (18 au 23 mai 2020)
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (18 au 23 mai 2020)
Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux. On note quand même TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 et l'édition remastérisée de The Wonderful 101 tous deux sur Switch

 

 

Le mardi 19 mai 2020

  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered: Switch
  • Wasteland 3: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 2: Switch (test en cours)
  • Golf With Your Friends: Xbox One, Switch, PS4

Le jeudi 21 mai 2020

  • Monster Prom: XXL: Switch
  • The Persistence: Switch

Le vendredi 22 mai 2020

  • Animal Up!: Switch
  • Monstrum: Switch
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Month 1 Edition: Xbox One
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Month 1 Edition: Xbox One
