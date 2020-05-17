Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux. On note quand même TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 et l'édition remastérisée de The Wonderful 101 tous deux sur Switch
Le mardi 19 mai 2020
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered: Switch
- Wasteland 3: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
- TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 2: Switch (test en cours)
- Golf With Your Friends: Xbox One, Switch, PS4
Le jeudi 21 mai 2020
- Monster Prom: XXL: Switch
- The Persistence: Switch
Le vendredi 22 mai 2020
- Animal Up!: Switch
- Monstrum: Switch
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Month 1 Edition: Xbox One
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Month 1 Edition: Xbox One