DERNIÈREMENT SUR ACCROTECHNO

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (11 au 15 mai 2020)

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (11 au 15 mai 2020)

Le blogue québécois AccroTechno par Game-Focus.com

Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Voici le calendrier des jeux à sortir cette semaine.

 

Le mardi 12 mai 2020

  • Huntdown: Switch
  • Jet Lancer: Switch

Le mercredi 13 mai 2020

  • Island Saver: Switch
  • Super Mega Baseball 3: Switch

Le jeudi 14 mai 2020

  • Best Friend Forever: Switch, Windows PC
  • Carnage: Battle Arena: Switch
  • Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee: Switch
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2: Switch
  • Zenge: Switch

Le vendredi 15 mai 2020

  • Dungeon of the Endless: Switch
  • Emma: Lost in Memories: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix: Switch
  • Kakuro Magic: Switch
  • Marvel's Iron Man VRPlayStation 4
  • The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED]: Switch
