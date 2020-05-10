DERNIÈREMENT SUR ACCROTECHNO

Voici le calendrier des jeux à sortir cette semaine.
Le mardi 12 mai 2020
- Huntdown: Switch
- Jet Lancer: Switch
Le mercredi 13 mai 2020
- Island Saver: Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 3: Switch
Le jeudi 14 mai 2020
- Best Friend Forever: Switch, Windows PC
- Carnage: Battle Arena: Switch
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee: Switch
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2: Switch
- Zenge: Switch
Le vendredi 15 mai 2020
- Dungeon of the Endless: Switch
- Emma: Lost in Memories: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix: Switch
- Kakuro Magic: Switch
- Marvel's Iron Man VR: PlayStation 4
- The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED]: Switch